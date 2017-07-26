WATERVILLE — The Appalachian Trail community will gather at the Appalachian Trail Conservancy 2017 Conference Aug. 4-11 at Colby College.

The eight-day event will featuring more than 240 guided hikes, outdoor excursions, workshops and guest speakers on the theme of “Views from the Maine Woods,” according to a news release form the Maine Appalachian Trail Club.

Nearly 1,000 guests from across the eastern United States, Canada and abroad are expected to attend the conference. This is the first time the ATC conference has been held in Maine since 1997. The conference will be co-hosted by the Maine Appalachian Trail Club and the Maine Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club.

Camp-style accommodations will be available on the college grounds, as well as dormitory-style accommodations on campus. Volunteer positions also are available for anyone interested in helping to bring this landmark event to life; visit ATC2017.org for details. Onsite registration at Colby College begins Aug. 4.

