New Dimensions Federal Credit Union hosted its fourth annual Cruisin’ For A Cure Car Show to benefit The Maine Children’s Cancer Program on June 3 at the Faith Evangelical Free Church parking lot in Waterville, according to a news release from the credit union.

Nearly 100 participants entered into one of 22 classes, which included various makes and models ranging from antiques to mustangs; special interest to street rods — just to name a few.

Ryan Poulin, left, president/CEO of New Dimensions Federal Credit Union, with Lincoln Nye, winner of People's Choice and Best of Show trophies, and Sylvio Normandeau, right. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

With the help of participants, local sponsors, residents and spectators, as well as donations, a total of $8,071.64 was raised for the program.

Additionally, the Co-Op Financial Services donated an additional $3,960.67 to benefit the program, bringing the total amount raised to $12,032.31. The $1 million annual Miracle Match program matches contributions raised by credit unions for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Although, 66 trophies werewarded to different classes, everyone was vying to take home the title of Best of Show or The People’s Choice. Once all votes were cast and tallied, Best of Show as well as The People’s Choice trophies, were awarded to Lincoln Nye, of Rome, for his 1960 Chevy Impala Convertible.

New Dimensions has announced that next year’s Cruisin’ for a Cure Car Show will be Saturday, June 2, 2018, in the same location.

