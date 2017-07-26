Echo Lake’s volunteer Invasive Plant Patrol will paddle, collect aquatic plants and learn how to tell valuable native plants from the destructive invaders from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Camp Winnebago, 19 Echo Lake Road, in Fayette. All are welcome.

This three-hour guided exploration will take place on shore and on the water. It’s a fun, informal way to learn about aquatic plants and the effort to keep them from gaining a foothold in our beautiful and ecologically important lake.

Participants will receive a free “Quick Key to Ruling Out Maine’s Eleven Most Unwanted Invasive Aquatic Plants,” along with hands-on training to spot suspicious plants while recreating on the water.

Participants can bring their own boat, or use one of Camp Winnebago’s.

No experience necessary. Children ages 10 and older are welcome, with supervision.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Petey Flood at 240-393-3658 or [email protected] or Alison Smith at -685-3032 or [email protected].

