MADISON, Wis. — President Trump is expected to make an afternoon announcement that electronics giant Foxconn will build a liquid-crystal display panel plant in Wisconsin.

White House spokesman Josh Raffel confirms the Trump announcement would be on Foxconn, but wouldn’t release details ahead of the event.

Other states vying for the plant are Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. The deal could involve promises from Wisconsin to extend billions of dollars in incentives to the manufacturer.

The Taiwanese company is best known as the assembler of the iPhone. Its new plant will make flat-screen displays. It is not clear how many jobs the factory will create.

It will be located in southwest Wisconsin within House Speaker Paul Ryan’s congressional district.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker tweeted earlier Wednesday that there would be a “major jobs announcement for Wisconsin” at the White House with the president.

Trump’s official schedule lists a “jobs announcement” at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

This story will be updated.

