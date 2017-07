AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Sewall Street.

9:35 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

11:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

1:00 p.m., property was recovered on Gage Street.

1:08 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Green Street.

1:17 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Brooklawn Avenue and Sewall Street.

1:32 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Northern Avenue.

1:34 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Marketplace Drive and Townsend Road.

2:02 p.m., harassment was reported on State Street.

2:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

2:39 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Stephen King Drive.

3:58 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Eastern Avenue.

5:25 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

5:57 p.m., fraud offenses were reported on South Belfast Avenue.

5:59 p.m., property was recovered on Water Street.

6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:05 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Riverside Drive.

6:21 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Noyes Court.

8:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Caldwell Road.

8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lafayette Street.

8:48 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Marlboro Avenue.

8:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glen Street.

9:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

10:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marlboro Avenue.

10:15 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

10:38 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Water Street.

10:49 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

Wednesday at 1:41 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:30 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Green Street.

3:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.

3:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

4:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

5:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.

6:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

6:33 a.m., harassment was reported on Hospital Street.

6:52 a.m., property was recovered on Lone Indian Trail.

6:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street and Memorial Bridge.

GARDINER

Tuesday at 10:24 a.m., a burglary was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:05 p.m., theft was reported on Pray Street.

4:52 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Brunswick Avenue.

6:16 p.m., theft was reported on Maine Avenue.

11:13 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported at the town waterfront.

HALLOWELL

Tuesday at 4:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Richardson Lane.

Wednesday at 12:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

MONMOUTH

Tuesday at 10:54 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Route 126.

6:45 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Route 126.

ARREST

GARDINER

Tuesday at 5:49 p.m., Shane Steven Pelletier, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold on Market Street.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.