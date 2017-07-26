AUGUSTA — The Kennebec Valley YMCA is gearing up for its 24th annual Rise ‘N Shine 5K Road Race will begin at 6:27 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Kennebec Valley YMCA.

The race is a fun and challenging course that includes the Kennebec River Rail Trail.

Individual competition walkers are welcome. Timing is provided for individual runners only. Teams are encouraged, but not timed together. There will be prizes. Free babysitting is provided if scheduled at the time of registration.

Proceeds from the race will go toward the YMCA’s Strong Kids Annual Campaign. The Strong Kids Annual Campaign enables the KV YMCA to provide scholarships and financial aid to those who otherwise cannot afford to participate in its membership/programs (i.e. camp, swim lessons, youth and adult programming, childcare).

The registration fee is $22 in advance or $25 day of the race.

Register by Sept. 8 at Kennebec Valley YMCA in Augusta or Manchester or visit runreg.com/rise-n-shine and receive a free long sleeved Rise ‘N Shine T-shirt. Registration will be open at 5:30 a.m. day of race.

For more information on participating, volunteering or sponsoring this event contact the Kennebec Valley YMCA at 622-9622, kvymca.org or email Craig Cameron at [email protected].

