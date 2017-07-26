Two people from New York City have been charged with the murder of a 55-year-old woman whose body was found on the side of a road in Cherryfield.

Carine Reeves, 37, and Quaneysha Greeley, 19, were arrested in Queens Wednesday morning, one week after the body of Sally Shaw was found alongside Route 193 in Washington County.

Sally Shaw Photo courtesy of Maine State Police

Greeley is a former Lewiston resident, according to Maine State Police.

Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said detectives will not release information about any relationship between the victim and Reeves and Greeley, why the two New York residents were in northern Maine, or what brought the three together. McCausland would not say whether the crime was random or if Shaw was targeted.

The arrests came after a week of around-the-clock investigation, McCausland said, which culminated Tuesday in murder charges authorized by the state Attorney General’s Office Tuesday.

Four detectives drove to New York City early Tuesday and coordinated the arrests with New York authorities, McCausland said.

Both suspects are being held at Queens Central Booking, and will make their first appearance on fugitive from justice charges in New York Thursday morning at Queens County Criminal Courthouse.

Neither Reeves nor Greeley have criminal records in Maine, according to state records.

Although an autopsy was completed on Shaw Wednesday, police are not releasing her cause of death, citing the ongoing investigation.

Shaw’s body was found on Route 193 around 5:30 a.m. July 19.

Shaw’s sister, Susan, said that her sister had recently moved back to Maine from Florida after losing her husband.

