VASSALBORO — A meditation group will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings at the Vassalboro Friends Meetinghouse, 48 S. Stanley Hill Road. The first meeting will be Aug. 3.

This is a nondenominational and silent meditation group. The group is for anyone wishing to begin meditation or for those who are long time practitioners.

There will be some cushions but feel free to bring your own cushion or meditation bench if you prefer. There also will be pews and chairs available.

For more information, call 385-7452

