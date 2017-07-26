IN ANSON, Tuesday at 12:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Town Farm Road.

5:16 p.m., mischief was reported on River Road.

IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 3:02 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Road.

6:31 a.m., forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 9:47 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 5:58 p.m., theft was reported on Nelson Hill Road.

9:23 p.m., trespassing was reported on Birchwood Drive.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 6:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Darling Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:50 a.m., auto theft was reported on Easler Road.

Wednesday at 4:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davis Road.

6:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Savage and West streets.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 1:23 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on North Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 3:53 p.m., threatening was reported on Golf Course Road.

8:38 p.m., a complaint was taken on Old Point Avenue.

Wednesday at 12:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ward Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 2:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Burrill Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 6:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

5:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 7:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Interstate 95.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 6:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Livingston Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.

5:24 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on Dominic Street.

6:50 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Milburn Street.

8:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

9:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

10:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Wednesday at 6:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:48 a.m., trespassing was reported on West Front Street.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 11:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN STARKS, Tuesday at 7:20 p.m., trespassing was reported on Fairhaven Terrace.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:10 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wilkes Street.

6:56 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.

8:07 a.m., an assault was reported on Summer Street.

8:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

9:34 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on College Avenue.

9:36 a.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

11:52 a.m., a missing person was reported on Summer Street.

1:22 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Plaza.

1:26 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on College Avenue.

1:40 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Main Street.

5:09 p.m., theft was reported at The Concourse.

5:26 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:50 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Union Street.

6:06 p.m., an unwanted person was reported at JFK Plaza.

7:19 p.m., shoplifting was reported at The Concourse.

7:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

8:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Burleigh Street.

8:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:35 p.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.

10:06 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Street.

Wednesday at 1:08 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on King Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 6:09 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Rainbow Lane.

2:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Joe Avenue.

4:17 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Eames Road.

6:14 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Halifax Street.

8:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Paul Street.

11:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Fort Halifax Park.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:51 a.m., Lisa Libby, 44, of Patten, was arrested on a warrant.

9:28 p.m., Devon Chapman, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest.

11:07 p.m., Brandee Amy Lewis, 21, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.

11:11 p.m., Alexis Lloyd, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:50 p.m., Lynn Marie Anderson, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:50 p.m., Kellsie Leigh Springer, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of assault.

SUMMONS

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 7:26 p.m., Jason Robert Bushey, 46, of Skowhegan, was summoned on a charge of being a habitual motor vehicle offender.

