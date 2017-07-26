Movie times are subject to change.
Movie times are unavailable for:
Regal Augusta 10, Marketplace Drive, Augusta; 844-462-7342.
The Strand Cinema, 19 Court St., Skowhegan; 474-3451.
Flagship Cinema Waterville 8, 247 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville; 873-7801
Narrow Gauge, 15 Front St., Farmington 778-4877 • narrowgaugecinema.net
Playing Friday, July 28 through Thursday, Aug. 3:
“The Emoji Movie,” 12:30, 2:45, 5, 7:20 and 9:30
“Atomic Blonde,” 1:30, 4:10, 7 and 9:45
“Dunkirk,” 1:15, 4, 7:10 and 9:45
“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” 12:45, 3:40, 6:40 and 9:30
“War for the Planet of the Apes,” 12:30, 3:30, 6:30 and 9:30
“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 1, 3:50 and 6:50
“Baby Driver,” 9:45
“Despicable Me 3,” 12:45, 3, 5:15 and 7:30
At the Drive-In:
“War for the Planet of the Apes,” 8:45
At the Big Sky Grill:
“Atomic Blonde,” 8:30 Friday
“The Emoji Movie,” 8:30 Saturday
“Game of Thrones” night, Sunday
Pittsfield Community Theater, 137 Main St., Pittsfield; 487-5461
Playing Sunday, July 28, through Thursday, Aug. 3:
“Cars 3,” 7:30 Monday-Thursday; 2 Sunday, 10 a.m. Wednesday
Railroad Square Cinema, 17 Railroad Square, Waterville; 873-6526 • railroadsquarecinema.com
Friday, July 28 through Thursday, Aug. 3
“The Big Sick,” 2:30, 4:50 and 7:10 daily; 12:10 Saturday and Sunday
“A Ghost Story,” 2:10, 4:30 and 6:50 daily; 12;10 Saturday and Sunday
“Maudie,” 2:20, 4:40 and 7 daily; noon Saturday and Sunday