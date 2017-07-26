Two men were hit and killed by the driver of a pickup truck Tuesday night while they were trying to walk across Route 26 in Oxford.

Oxford police identified the victims as 31-year-old Daniel Mercado and 55-year-old Ronald Nobrega, both of Rhode Island.

WCSH-TV reported the men had left the Oxford Casino and were trying to cross Route 26 between the Oxford Casino and the Hampton Inn when they were hit by a pickup truck operated by 70-year-old Christine Kimball of Hampstead, New Hampshire. Kimball was driving north around 10:30 p.m.

Police told WCSH-TV that Kimball did not see the pair before it was too late. Police said there is poor lighting, no crosswalk, and no pedestrian crossing signs on that stretch of Route 26.

Kimball was not injured and has not been charged.

Oxford Police Chief Jon Tibbets told the Lewiston Sun-Journal that the men were crossing from Oxford Casino to a hotel on the other side of the road.

The driver stopped and has cooperated with the investigation.

