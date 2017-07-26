An evening of poetry readings, for community members of all ages, is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Mt. Vernon Community Center.
Attendees might hear works by Robert Frost, Shakespeare, Jane Kenyon, Shel Silverstein, or brief readings from local poets. Bring a favorite book of poetry (some books will be available), read a poem, or just listen.
The event is sponsored by Dr. Shaw Memorial Library. Refreshments will be available.
For more information, contact Mary Anne Libby at 293-2954 or [email protected]