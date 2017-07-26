WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans and influential conservatives rallied around Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday as President Trump kept up his public pelting of the nation’s top law enforcement officer and left his future in doubt.

Sessions’ former colleagues in the Senate denounced Trump’s broadsides against the first senator to endorse him.

Key forces in the conservative media, including Rush Limbaugh and Breitbart News, sharply criticized Trump’s broadsides.

And even as Trump again turned to Twitter to rap Sessions, the White House suggested the attorney general should just press ahead with doing his job.

“Look, you can be disappointed in someone and still want them to continue to do their job,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said during the daily briefing.

That sent a different signal than the seemingly daily barrage of negative tweets that Trump has aimed at Sessions, fueling speculation that the president is going to fire his attorney general or was pressuring him to quit.

Trump’s onslaught continued Wednesday with a tweet wondering why Sessions didn’t “replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe,” whom the president characterized as a friend of fired former FBI director James Comey and an ally of Hillary Clinton.

