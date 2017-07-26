MERCER — Fire crews from Skowhegan and Norridgewock responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a smoky fire in a private home on U.S. Route 2 in Mercer, just over the Norridgewock town line and about 10 miles from downtown Skowhegan.

No one was home when the fire was called in just before 1 p.m., said Norridgewock fire Capt. Steve Ireland.

“We don’t know the cause. We came here for smoke coming out from around the house,” he said at the scene. “With any unknown cause, we will ask for the fire marshal’s assistance.”

The home is owned by Jeff Fowle, he said.

Large fans were set up to get the smoke out of the one-story, single-family house.

Norridgewock firefighters usually deal with fires in Mercer, which has no fire department.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

