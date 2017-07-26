WAYNE — The Cary’s Silent Auction will launch with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Cary Library’s Williams House, 17 Old Winthrop Road.
The auction will showcase a variety of donated goods, wine and light hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Many of the donations are estate items, there will be a number of fine old pieces from Wayne Village Pottery, hand-crafted needlework, framed art, china, pottery and many attic treasures from all over Wayne.
Noted auction items include a Kawartha 15-foot Square Stern Canoe, complete with working engine, displayed on the front lawn. A pair of Red Sox/Yankee tickets for the Aug. 19 game at Fenway, a two-night stay in Gettysburg with guided tour of the Gettysburg Battlefield.
A children’s area will feature a doll house and the special edition hand-made Phoebe and Phillip (phoebe chicks) and storybook to accompany them. Other items will be available for sale.
Auction hours will be 5-7 p.m. Aug. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 7, 4-6 p.m. Aug. 8 and 10, 1-7 p.m. Aug. 9, and 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 12.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 685-3612.