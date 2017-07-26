WASHINGTON — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month, has been discharged from a Washington hospital.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Wednesday that the six-term Louisiana Republican was released Tuesday and is beginning “intensive inpatient rehabilitation.” It did not identify the rehab facility.

“Congressman Steve Scalise has made excellent progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound six weeks ago,” the hospital said.

On Monday, Scalise phoned in to the weekly Republican whips meeting, thanking everyone for their hard work and expressing appreciation for U.S. Capitol Police.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Trump and the Republican Party.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has had several surgeries.

Scalise’s trauma surgeon, Dr. Jack Sava, said last month that Scalisehad been in “imminent risk of death.”

Later Wednesday, the House approved a nonbinding plan that would allow lawmakers to use their taxpayer-financed office budget to pay for security improvements at their homes, so long as they don’t represent structural improvements to the property.

