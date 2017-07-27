SOUTH PARIS — The 8th annual Moore Park Art Show will feature a full day of live performances from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30, rain date: Aug. 6), presented by Paris Parks and Recreation.

Headlining at 11:30 the fusion of comedy, physical theater, and vaudeville of “On the Go!” celebrates creativity and imagination. “On the Go!” is an original production created by Celebration Barn Theater which an immersive physical theater center in South Paris, that draws artists from around the world who are seeking to train and create their own works.

The eclectic cast includes Jess Bryant, a theater maker from Asheville, North Carolina, who joins the Road Show following an award-winning run at the Cincy Fringe Festival. Khalil LeSaldo, a Portland-based actor and writer, has recently worked with Theater at Monmouth, Theater Ensemble of Color, Footlights Theater, and the Crowbait Club. Rachel Resnik, an actress and comedian based in Los Angeles, is studying in physical theatre and movement at The School for Theatre Creators with Paola Coletto. Kiarra Donnelly is currently an acting major at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina and interning at Celebration Barn this summer.

Director Fritz Grobe is a 5-time gold medalist with the International Juggler’s Association.

Sarah Nobles will open the show with a ceremonial call to the four directions at 9a.m. Music for children will be performed by the Muffin Tops at 9:15 a.m., the athletic and creative dancers of the Nevaeh Dance Company will perform original choreography.

Published children’s novelist and poet Andrew Scott Turner will recite original work at 11 a.m. from the stage in the gazebo. Turner recently released a new collection of poems called “The Girl Who Loved Dorothy the Most.” He also recently released the second edition of his young adult novel, “Surfacing” which will be available for sale. When he’s not writing, he teaches English and history at Poland Spring Academy in Poland, and is active in local community theater as an actor and director.

Duo Jus Tus Two will perform at noon. Jo Plummer and Bob Gauthier have been performing each year since beginning of the show in 2010 singing old classic and new favorites.

Dancer Debi Irons will take the stage at 1 p.m. The members of the Muffin Tops will reincarnate into a duo called Truce at 2 p.m. Steven Moore and Shellie Leger are an acoustic duo who play traditional country, roots, Americana, gospel and folk. Both formerly from the Boston band Attention Shoppers, since relocating to West Paris in 2013 the couple — who are known for their harmony singing and eclectic repertoire – have been playing a variety of venues throughout western Maine.

Closing out the show at 3 p.m.. western Maine’s Youngerbloods will hit the stage. When dynamic vocalist ‘Mama’ Meg met Melvin Gradiz, a blues guitarist fresh from New Orleans, sparks flew and a soul revival began. While starting a family together, the duo began writing original music rooted in jazz and blues, and also re-inventing 1960’s-era hits of legends such as James Brown, Otis Redding, and The Beatles. The Youngerbloods band now features the talents of Marcus Kapp and Ana Seifridsberger. Also featuring Bruce Couillard on tenor saxophone!

For more information, visit www.mooreparkartshow.biz.

