GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts say a 9-year-old boy is facing breaking and entering and larceny charges after a neighbor recognized his voice from a recording made on her voice-activated smart device.

The Gloucester Times reports police responded to a home in Gloucester Tuesday after a woman reported several items stolen, including an iPhone and an Amazon voice assistant.

The woman told police she had an audio recording of a voice taken from the assistant known as Alexa on her phone, and it sounded like her neighbor’s son.

Police were given permission to speak with the boy, and they say he eventually confessed to breaking into the woman’s home three times.

Records show the boy will be facing his charges in juvenile court.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.