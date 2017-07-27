LEWISTON — The Bates Dance Festival’s 35th anniversary gala performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29, in Bates College’s Schaeffer Theatre, 329 College St.

The program features work by some of America’s top dancers and choreographers: “Short Story,” a poignant duet by Doug Varone and Natalie Desch; an excerpt from “The Making Room,” by Bebe Miller and Angie Hauser; a glimpse of “Crazy Beautiful,” a new solo by Tania Isaac; excerpted solos by Larry Keigwin, Sara Pearson, Patrik Widrig and Riley Watts; and a piece choreographed for students by festival veteran Michael Foley. A party follows Saturday’s performance.

For the Saturday performance and party, admission will cost $60. Otherwise, tickets cost $35 for adults, $27 for seniors and $20 for students. Online tickets are available at batestickets.com.

For more information, visit batesdancefestival.org, or call the box office at 786-6161.

