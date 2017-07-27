Bossov Ballet Theatre at Maine Central Institute will perform “Giselle” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29, at Williamson Performing Arts Center, 9 School St., in Fairfield.

Based on a story by Theophile Gautier and Jules Henri Vernoy de St. Georges, “Giselle” tells the tale of lost innocence and love’s eternal power to forgive, with a dash of gothic ghosts to keep the heart beat racing. With choreography after Jean Coralli, Jules Perrot, and Marius Petipa to Adolphe Adam’s soaring musical score, Artistic Director Natalya Getman’s staging of this iconic ballet will cast a spell on the entire family.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 per youth and seniors, or $40 for a families (two adults, two youths). Tickets are available online at mci-school.org/bossovtickets.

