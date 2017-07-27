Music ensemble Concerto Incognito in “A Taste of the Italian Baroque” will perform a concert of Baroque music for violin, cello, voice and harpsichord at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at at the Nordica Auditorium at the University of Maine in Farmington,

Performers will include Christien Beeuwkes, soprano and cello; Dana Maiben, violin; and Frances Conover Fitch, harpsichord.

Subtitled “Vocal and Instrumental Music from Italy’s Golden Age,” the program includes music by composers of the late 17th and early 18th centuries, Arcangelo Corelli and Antonio Vivaldi, along with rarely heard musical gems from some of their predecessors.

The concert will be presented by the Arts Institute of Western Maine.

General admission will cost $12, and the concert is free for UMF students with ID and for those 18 and younger.

For more information, email Kate Clark at [email protected]

