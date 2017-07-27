A Connecticut woman was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle on a trail near the town of Phillips, in Franklin County.

Alison Menard, 53, of Wallingford, Connecticut, was on a trail about noon Wednesday near the intersection of Reeds Mills Road and Salem Road when her vehicle hit a stump and the crash threw her to the ground, according to Game Warden Kyle Hladik.

Hladik said the Maine Warden Service, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies, the Phillips Fire Department and North Star Ambulance went to the scene. He said the crash happened about 250 yards from a paved road, so Menard was carried easily to a waiting ambulance.

He said the woman was riding her ATV on a trail from Rangeley to Phillips with two other riders on their own ATVs when the crash happened. They were traveling about 15 mph when she “got too far to one side of the trail” and her front right tire hit the stump, causing the ATV to roll onto its left side, ejecting her.

Menard suffered a leg injury in the crash, but the injury was not considered to be life-threatening. She was wearing a helmet, Hladik said. The ATV was not damaged.

Hladik said he doesn’t anticipate any charges will be filed in the case.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

