A yellow lab in Lyman got a shot of anti-overdosing drug Narcan after it got into its owner’s legal stash of oxycodone, officials said Thursday.

“(The dog’s owner) flagged down the sergeant and asked him to administer the popular anti-opioid, ‘Narcan’ to Addie,” York County Sheriff William King said in an email. “He did and Addie seemed to perk up a little.”

The dog’s owner, who was not identified, told Sergeant David Chauvette that she tried to get help from a vet “to no avail,” King wrote. So she flagged down Chauvette to revive the “drowsy” dog.

“The three-year-old yellow lab had inadvertently gotten into the legally prescribed medication and the owner was very fearful that the dog would overdose,” King said.

By Thursday night, he said, the dog “seems fine” and the owner “is grateful the sheriff’s office carries this life saving drug.”

