The 45th annual East Benton Fiddle Contest & Convention will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Littlefield Farm, 270 Richard’s Road, in Benton; rain or shine.
Fiddle contest registration ends at noon Sunday.
The masters of ceremony will be Eric Rolfson and Jeff McKeen.
The event will feature the fiddler’s showcase, an adult fiddle contest, a children’s fiddle contest and children’s music activity tent. Fiddler’s workshops will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring celtic fiddle with Ellen Gawler, old tyime fiddle with Greg Boardman, French Canadian fiddle with Taylor Martin and fiddler’s grand march led by Doug Prostyck.
Half Moon Jug Band, Country Choir, East Benton Jug Band and Old Grey Goose will perform.
Admission will cost $10 at the gate, children younger than 12 are admitted for free. Roadside parking is prohibited, dogs and glass bottles will not be allowed on the event field.
For more information, call 453-2017 or visit www.eastbentonfiddlers.com.