FAIRFIELD — Police have arrested a 16-year-old girl in connection with a string of car burglaries.

In a news release, police Chief Thomas Gould said that about 1:40 a.m. July 22, police were called to Maple Street, where a caller reported seeing a female breaking into cars. Sgt. Matthew Wilcox and Officer Patrick Mank arrived and found a female being detained by a male victim of a burglary, and police found evidence of other car burglaries.

The girl was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, class D; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, class E; and receiving stolen property, class E. The girl has been cooperative with police. According to the news release, she admitted having entered six other vehicles that night. She also has been linked to three other motor vehicle burglaries on July 14 in Fairfield. The girl possessed electronics, phones, speakers, food and lottery tickets that have not been reported stolen, but that she admitted taking from unlocked vehicles.

Capt. Paul St. Amand said the girl is a Fairfield resident. She has not been linked to any additional burglaries.

Fairfield police are asking anyone who finds items missing from their cars to call Officer Jordan Brooks at 453-9322 at the police station.

Colin Ellis — 861-9253

[email protected]

Twitter: @colinoellis

