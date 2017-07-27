AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 7:28 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Eastern Avenue.

8:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony and Gannett streets.

8:49 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Patterson Street.

8:57 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Memorial Bridge.

9:34 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

10:33 a.m.,. a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Civic Center and Community drives.

11:55 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Jefferson Street.

2:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

2:27 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Whitten Road.

2:35 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Green Street.

3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

3:20 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

3:50 p.m., a 23-year-old Gardiner woman was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates, during a traffic stop on North Belfast Avenue and Church Hill Road.

4:10 p.m., a weapons violation was reported on Riverside Drive.

4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Memorial Circle.

4:44 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

6:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue and Sewall Street.

6:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Road.

6:55 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Memorial Circle.

6:57 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Gage Street.

7:06 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Chapel Street.

7:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

Thursday at 3:05 a.m., a 24-year-old Skowhegan man was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception, after an investigation was performed on Union Street.

CHELSEA

Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., a late report of a suspicious vehicle was made on Skyline Drive.

5:49 p.m., theft was reported on Birmingham Road.

GARDINER

Wednesday at 9 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kingsbury Street.

9:54 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Neal Street.

3:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harrison Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Wednesday at 2:58 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Second Street.

3:37 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

7:17 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

MONMOUTH

Wednesday at 9:50 a.m., assault was reported on Wilson Pond Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 7:40 a.m., David Cressey Jr., 35, of Woolwich, was arrested on a probation hold, after an attempt to locate was performed on Water Street.

6:14 p.m., Amy Jean Hudson, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, at the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.