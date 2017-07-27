AUGUSTA
Wednesday at 7:28 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Eastern Avenue.
8:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony and Gannett streets.
8:49 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Patterson Street.
8:57 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Memorial Bridge.
9:34 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.
10:33 a.m.,. a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Civic Center and Community drives.
11:55 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Jefferson Street.
2:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
2:27 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Whitten Road.
2:35 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Green Street.
3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.
3:20 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.
3:50 p.m., a 23-year-old Gardiner woman was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates, during a traffic stop on North Belfast Avenue and Church Hill Road.
4:10 p.m., a weapons violation was reported on Riverside Drive.
4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Memorial Circle.
4:44 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.
6:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue and Sewall Street.
6:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Road.
6:55 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Memorial Circle.
6:57 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Gage Street.
7:06 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Chapel Street.
7:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
Thursday at 3:05 a.m., a 24-year-old Skowhegan man was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception, after an investigation was performed on Union Street.
CHELSEA
Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., a late report of a suspicious vehicle was made on Skyline Drive.
5:49 p.m., theft was reported on Birmingham Road.
GARDINER
Wednesday at 9 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kingsbury Street.
9:54 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Neal Street.
3:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harrison Avenue.
HALLOWELL
Wednesday at 2:58 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Second Street.
3:37 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.
7:17 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.
MONMOUTH
Wednesday at 9:50 a.m., assault was reported on Wilson Pond Road.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Wednesday at 7:40 a.m., David Cressey Jr., 35, of Woolwich, was arrested on a probation hold, after an attempt to locate was performed on Water Street.
6:14 p.m., Amy Jean Hudson, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, at the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.