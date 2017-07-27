AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 7:28 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Eastern Avenue.

8:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony and Gannett streets.

8:49 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Patterson Street.

8:57 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Memorial Bridge.

9:34 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

10:33 a.m.,. a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Civic Center and Community drives.

11:55 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Jefferson Street.

2:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

2:27 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Whitten Road.

2:35 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Green Street.

3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

3:20 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

3:50 p.m., a 23-year-old Gardiner woman was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates, during a traffic stop on North Belfast Avenue and Church Hill Road.

4:10 p.m., a weapons violation was reported on Riverside Drive.

4:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Memorial Circle.

4:44 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

6:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue and Sewall Street.

6:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Road.

6:55 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Memorial Circle.

6:57 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Gage Street.

7:06 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Chapel Street.

7:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

Thursday at 3:05 a.m., a 24-year-old Skowhegan man was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception, after an investigation was performed on Union Street.

CHELSEA

Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., a late report of a suspicious vehicle was made on Skyline Drive.

5:49 p.m., theft was reported on Birmingham Road.

GARDINER

Wednesday at 9 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kingsbury Street.

9:54 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Neal Street.

3:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harrison Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Wednesday at 2:58 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Second Street.

3:37 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

7:17 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

MONMOUTH

Wednesday at 9:50 a.m., assault was reported on Wilson Pond Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 7:40 a.m., David Cressey Jr., 35, of Woolwich, was arrested on a probation hold, after an attempt to locate was performed on Water Street.

6:14 p.m., Amy Jean Hudson, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, at the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

