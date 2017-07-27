SKOWHEGAN — The 11th annual Kneading Conference is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Skowhegan State Fairground, 33 Constitution Ave.

The conference brings together bread buffs from all over the country to learn the art and science of growing and milling grains, baking artisan breads and brewing beer.

SKOWHEGAN - MAINE JULY 30, 2016 Bread lovers your the many bakers and vendors at the Maine Artisan Bread Fair at the Skowhegan Fair Grounds on Saturday, July 30, 2016. (Staff Photo/Michael G. Seamans) SKOWHEGAN - MAINE JULY 30, 2016 Francis DeGeer (cq), helps her mother, Marcia and father, Derek, fill orders of bread from their bakery table Hootenanny Bread at the Maine Artisan Bread Fair at the Skowhegan Fair Grounds on Saturday, July 30, 2016. (Staff Photo/Michael G. Seamans) SKOWHEGAN - MAINE JULY 30, 2016 The Reel People Band takes a breather during their performance at the Maine Artisan Bread Fair at the Skowhegan Fair Grounds on Saturday, July 30, 2016. (Staff Photo/Michael G. Seamans) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The event will feature breads and pastries, handmade pizza baked in a wood-fired oven, handmade kitchen wares, Artisan halvah, maple syrup, jams, butter, cheese, books and equipment for baking at home, professional bakers will be available to answer questions, live music, kitchen linens, demos and Maine made foods.

The fair is dedicated solely to real bread and everything associated with this most ancient and central staple. The Maine Grain Alliance has sponsored the Bread Fair for seven years and the offerings have grown each year. Demonstrations will range from bread baking using sourdough (with starters to take home) to tortilla making.

A children’s area will be expanding this year — children can make their own pizza, play with dough and more.

Admission is free, parking will cost $3. For more information, visit kneadingconference.com.

