IN ANSON, Wednesday at 4:06 p.m., mischief was reported on River Road.

7:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hilltop Road.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 11:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 4:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davis Road.

1:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec Street.

2:28 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ridge Road.

3:29 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ridge Road.

9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Savage and Montcalm streets.

10:50 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Cedar Brooke Lane.

11:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Henderson Court.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 4:21 p.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Grange Road.

IN MERCER, Wednesday at 12:53 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Mercer Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 10:27 a.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 4:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 4:06 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Powers Road.

11:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arbor Terrace.

IN SIDNEY, Wednesday at 1 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 2:01 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Elm Street.

3:57 p.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:02 p.m., an assault was reported on Cedar Street.

8:23 p.m., theft was reported on Harding Street.

10:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

Thursday at 12:14 a.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

10:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SMITHFIELD, Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., trespassing was reported on Miller Lane.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 3:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bubar Road.

4 p.m., assault was reported on Bubar Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

10:40 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

1:06 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Silver Street.

1:31 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:26 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

2:27 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

3:51 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

5:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Brook Street.

5:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Front Street.

6:52 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Pleasantdale Avenue.

6:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

7:35 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Water Street.

7:55 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Pleasantdale Avenue.

8:03 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:50 p.m., a missing person was reported on Colby Street.

10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 1:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Cool Street and Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday, Michael Krapf, 27, of Peru, was arrested on a warrant.

Edward Carleton, 47, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence threatening and domestic violence mischief.

IN KENNEBEC COUNTY, Wednesday at 6:14 p.m., Amy Jean Hudson, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:24 a.m., Richard Andrew Austin, 32, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of contempt order.

1:20 p.m., Shawn Michael Quimby, 45, of Athens, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and a probation hold.

Thursday at 12:13 a.m., Joshua Demby, 47, of Bingham, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:41 a.m., Nichole Bradley, 29, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operation of a defective vehicle.

8:03 p.m., Jessica Donovan, 32, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:56 a.m., Mark Anthony Kennedy, 47, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of robbery, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm by a prohibited person, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary, and obstructing the report of a crime.

