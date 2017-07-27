Waterville Creates! will host its’ second season of Waterville Rocks!, a series of four free and family-friendly outdoor concerts. Performances will feature local and regional acts in downtown’s Castonguay Square from 5:30 to p.m. Friday evenings.

The first concert will feature Pete Kilpatrick Band and Armies on Friday, July 28. The three remaining concert dates have been set for Aug. 18, Sept. 1 and 29.

Along with music, the concert series will offer a beer garden for adults of age to enjoy. The series is hosted by the Waterville Opera House and sponsored by local businesses, organizations and patrons of the arts. The series is designed to provide free cultural programming for the community and offer a new way to animate downtown Waterville.

In the event of rain, concerts will be performed inside the Waterville Opera House.

For more information, visit operahouse.org/watervillerocks.

