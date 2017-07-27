HALLOWELL — A solo exhibition of ceramic works by artist Malley Weber will be on view July 28 through Sept. 2 at The Harlow Gallery, 160 Water St.

An opening reception will take place from 5 to 7p.m. Friday, July 28.

Ceramic art by Malley Weber. Contributed photo Ceramic art by Malley Weber. Contributed photo Ceramic art by Malley Weber. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Weber describes her process, “There are some forces that are beyond control. In my teaching practice I encourage students to ‘let go’ and allow the creative process of construction and destruction have their way. In my own practice I become a witness to what unfolds and to force my will is an exercise in futility. I watch as the best laid plans morph into new forms, faces and surfaces and my hands move with the clay of their own volition. The creative force prevails, the clay is a recording and the fire seals the deal. The process isn’t always an easy one to trust,” according to a news release from the gallery.

Weber is a ceramic artist, potter, instructor and clay field facilitator. She holds an Master fo Fine Arts in interdisciplinary arts from Goddard College and is the owner/operator of Hallowell Clay Works.

She also produces a line of commercial pottery sold at her downtown studio as well as facilitates sensorimotor education for adults and children using a technique called ‘Healing at the Clay Field’. She is an adjunct Ceramic Arts Educator at the University of Maine at Augusta as well as a Teaching Artist for the Maine Arts Commission and for Watershed Center for Ceramic Arts in Newcastle, Maine.

Exhibitions are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

For more information, call 622-3813 or visit harlowgallery.org.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.