FARMINGTON — The South Strong Road Crew and Friends will for a return concert of traditional New Orleans style jazz at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at North Church, 118 High St.

The regular members of the crew — Sherry Walrath on vocals, Doug Walrath on keyboard, Andy Buckland on bass and Scott Dixon on drums — will welcome guests Mel Tukey on trumpet, Dick Poland on trombone and Peter Lord on soprano sax.

Tukey is Maine’s premier jazz trumpeter. In addition to his own group, the Clam Flat Five, he has played with jazz bands throughout Maine.

Poland is a native Mainer of Livermore Falls who has played his sweet trombone with jazz groups from Maine to Florida.

Lord is a master restoration plasterer who plays tenor and soprano sax and is the leader of Maine’s well-known Bellamy Jazz Band.

Buckland teaches and plays a wide variety of music — from celtic to jazz throughout Maine.

Dixon, who grew up on the South Strong Road, began playing drums as a student at Mt. Abram High School.

Sherry Walrath began singing in clubs in Detroit and Chicago when she was still in high school.

Doug Walrath started playing jazz piano with local jazz groups while he was a student at Rutgers University.

The band has roots that stretch back 30 years in Strong. In the 1990s the late Boyd Richards joined with Doug and Sherry Walrath to bring jazz musicians together at their farm to play traditional jazz. Musicians from all over Maine gather every summer to play jazz just for the fun of playing it.

Tickets cost $15. For reservations or more information, call 778-2006.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.