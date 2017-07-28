EAST BOOTHBAY — Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences has been awarded a National Science Foundation grant of about $450,000 to study life below the seafloor.

The money will help fund “Microbial Activity in the Crustal Deep Biosphere,” a project that will take Bigelow researchers to the Juan de Fuca Ridge off Washington state to study how life survives in low-energy conditions.

The research will help scientists better understand the “paradox of how life can persist” below the seafloor, according to the National Science Foundation website.

