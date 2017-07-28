U.S. Sen. Susan Collins repeated her call for a bipartisan effort to improve the nation’s health care system Friday, hours after she played a key role in blocking her party’s seven-year effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“We need to reconsider our approach,” the Republican moderate said in a lengthy statement. “The ACA is flawed and in portions of the country is near collapse. Rather than engaging in partisan exercises, Republicans and Democrats should work together to address these very serious problems.”

Collins also highlighted the repeal effort’s “misguided proposal” to defund Planned Parenthood for a year, noting that millions of women rely on Planned Parenthood for a critical array of health care services.

“Let me be clear that this is not about abortion,” Collins said. “Federal law already prohibits the use of federal funds to pay for abortion except in cases of rape, incest, or when the life of the mother is at risk.

“This is about interfering with the ability of a woman to choose the health care provider who is right for her. This harmful provision should have no place in legislation that purports to be about restoring patient choices and freedom.”

Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and John McCain of Arizona were the three Republican who voted against the repeal effort orchestrated by party leaders, joining with Democrats to defeat the bill early Friday.

Maine’s independent Sen. Angus King, who also voted against the Republican bill, heaped praise on Collins, saying she was courageous in bucking her party.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen another public official show more courage or more concern for her constituents than Susan Collins did in the last week,” King said told reporters in a midday press conference Friday at the Portland International Jetport.

King said Collins “did the right thing” but was under tremendous pressure.

“It was not an easy vote,” he said. “It’s easy to stand up to your opponents but very hard to stand up to your friends.”

This story will be updated

.

