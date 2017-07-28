FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition will offer a free “Cooking Matters at the Store” shopping tour event Friday, Aug. 4, at the Wilton Blueberry Festival. Two sessions will be offered, the first session begins at 10 a.m. and the second at 11 a.m.

The free tours will offer consumers tips and tools for purchasing healthy foods on a budget. Tour participants can gain a variety of practical skills including buying fruits and vegetables on a budget, comparing unit prices to find bargains, reading and comparing food labels, identifying whole grains, and tips for sticking to a budget while shopping.

There will be an information station at the Mobile Health Unit with samples, recipes and activities. Event participants who visit each station and complete a short survey will receive a $10 Hannaford gift card, a reusable grocery bag, and recipe booklet with simple tips on buying healthy, low-cost foods.

For more information, contact Laura Quynn at 779-2928 or [email protected].

