The Boston Red Sox placed pitcher David Price on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of elbow inflammation. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

Price was scheduled as Boston’s starter Friday night when the Red Sox open a series at Fenway Park against Kansas City. The Red Sox will move up the pitchers in their rotation, with Rick Porcello now starting on Friday, Eduardo Rodriguez on Saturday and Drew Pomeranz on Sunday.

During spring training, Price was diagnosed with a strain of flexor mass muscle in forearm near his left elbow. He missed the start of the season and didn’t make his first start until May 29. He has made 11 starts with a 5-3 record and 3.82 ERA.

Price has been at the center of a recent controversy after confronting broadcaster Dennis Eckersley on a team flight to Toronto.

The Red Sox recalled Robby Scott from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill Price’s spot on the 25-man roster.

