AUGUSTA
Thursday at 9:10 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on State Street.
9:38 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Spruce Street.
9:44 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on State Street.
9:53 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Bangor Street.
10:13 a.m., a well-being check was performed on State Street.
11:21 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Senator Way.
12:38 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Colony Road.
2:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
2:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Federal Street.
2:57 p.m., a well-being check was performed at locations around the city.
3:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.
4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
4:36 p.m., property was recovered on Darin Drive.
4:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Weston Street.
5:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street and Western Avenue.
5:23 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Hospital Street.
5:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
6:03 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.
6:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hayden Road and North Belfast Avenue.
7:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Learners Drive.
7:52 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Civic Center Drive.
7:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenwood Street.
8:49 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Alden Avenue.
10:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Page Street.
11:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Road.
Friday at 12:37 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bond Street and Northern Avenue.
1:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.
1:24 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
MONMOUTH
Thursday at 5:31 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Cobbossee Road.
5:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Tillson Road.
Friday at 8:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Tillson Road.
RANDOLPH
Friday at 1:00 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Street.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Thursday at 7:54 a.m., Janet Y. Theriault, 63, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants after an attempt to locate was performed on Malta Street.
9:06 p.m., Jacob B. Lorance, 28, of Litchfield, was arrested on a probation hold after a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.