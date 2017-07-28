AUGUSTA

Thursday at 9:10 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on State Street.

9:38 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Spruce Street.

9:44 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on State Street.

9:53 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Bangor Street.

10:13 a.m., a well-being check was performed on State Street.

11:21 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Senator Way.

12:38 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Colony Road.

2:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

2:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Federal Street.

2:57 p.m., a well-being check was performed at locations around the city.

3:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

4:36 p.m., property was recovered on Darin Drive.

4:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Weston Street.

5:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street and Western Avenue.

5:23 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Hospital Street.

5:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

6:03 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

6:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hayden Road and North Belfast Avenue.

7:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Learners Drive.

7:52 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Civic Center Drive.

7:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenwood Street.

8:49 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Alden Avenue.

10:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Page Street.

11:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Road.

Friday at 12:37 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bond Street and Northern Avenue.

1:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

1:24 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

MONMOUTH

Thursday at 5:31 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Cobbossee Road.

5:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Tillson Road.

Friday at 8:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Tillson Road.

RANDOLPH

Friday at 1:00 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Thursday at 7:54 a.m., Janet Y. Theriault, 63, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants after an attempt to locate was performed on Malta Street.

9:06 p.m., Jacob B. Lorance, 28, of Litchfield, was arrested on a probation hold after a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

