Old Hallowell Day was, once again, a wonderful celebration of a small community. But for the Hubbard Free Library it is also the day for our most important fundraiser, the Annual Book Sale.

We are not a municipal library and we constantly have to raise money to keep our doors open. To put on this sale means in summer heat lugging up from our basement box after box of donated books, displaying them for our patrons and visitors, and then at sale’s end boxing up the remainders.

On a weekend when everyone has many choices of fun events, we are so thankful for the many volunteers, old and young, who took time to help us. Just when you start to wonder how we will ever get thousands of books up our narrow wooden stairs and onto the sale tables, the families of the Kennebec Masonic Lodge arrive along with members of the Hallowell Volunteer Fire Department and we’re soon ready to start selling.

The Hubbard Free Library dates from 1880 and is Maine’s oldest public library building. It would not still exist today without such kindness.

Kim McLaughlin

Director, on behalf of the Hubbard Free Library board of trustees

Hallowell

