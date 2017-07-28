The Maine Strawberry Pageant was held last weekend at the Pittston Fair. The winners were crowned on Sunday afternoon.
After a few months of volunteering, interviews and community service at the fair the judges were able to pick the winners. The pageant winners will spend the next year representing Pittston Fair and the community at various events.
2017 Maine Strawberry Pageant Royalty
Lily Belanger, of Pittston — Princess RunnerUp
Emmalee Donahue-Ripley, of Whitefield — 2017 Maine Strawberry Princess
Kami Collins, of Pittston — 2017 Maine Strawberry Queen
Deanndra Kalloch, of Whitefield — Miss Congeniality
Claire Laverdiere, of Dresden — 2017 Maine Strawberry Blossom
Kiley Hutchinson, of Pittston — Strawberry Blossom RunnerUp