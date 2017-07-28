The Maine Strawberry Pageant was held last weekend at the Pittston Fair. The winners were crowned on Sunday afternoon.

After a few months of volunteering, interviews and community service at the fair the judges were able to pick the winners. The pageant winners will spend the next year representing Pittston Fair and the community at various events.

The Maine Strawberry Pageant was held last weekend at the Pittston Fair. The winners were crowned on Sunday afternoon were, in back, from left, Lily Belanger, of Pittston, Princess runner up; Emmalee Donahue-Ripley, of Whitefield, 2017 Maine Strawberry Princess; Kami Collins, of Pittston, 2017 Maine Strawberry Queen; Deanndra Kalloch, of Whitefield, Miss Congeniality. In front, from left are Claire Laverdiere, of Dresden, 2017 Maine Strawberry Blossom; Kiley Hutchinson, of Pittston, Strawberry Blossom runner up. The pageant winners will spend the next year representing Pittston Fair and the community at various events.

2017 Maine Strawberry Pageant Royalty

Lily Belanger, of Pittston — Princess RunnerUp

Emmalee Donahue-Ripley, of Whitefield — 2017 Maine Strawberry Princess

Kami Collins, of Pittston — 2017 Maine Strawberry Queen

Deanndra Kalloch, of Whitefield — Miss Congeniality

Claire Laverdiere, of Dresden — 2017 Maine Strawberry Blossom

Kiley Hutchinson, of Pittston — Strawberry Blossom RunnerUp

