Maine State Police are investigating more than 20 incidents of vandalism in the same area of Hollis where a man was arrested for exposing himself to residents while riding a bike and another man dressed as a clown wielded a machete as he walked along the road.

Police say more than 20 properties were vandalized Wednesday night in the area of Ropewalk Drive, Loren Lane, Mahlon Drive, Tanglewood Drive, Kingswood Drive, Cape Road and Plains Road. The properties – including houses, cars and signs – were tagged with spray paint, possibly by three to four people, police said.

Some of the spray-painted vandalism includes profane words.

Bouffy’s Automotive Detailing of Hollis Center posted a message on Facebook offering to remove unwanted markings from the cars of Hollis residents free of charge.

On Saturday, state police were called to Ropewalk Drive by residents after a man riding a bicycle allegedly exposed himself to people, including a 7-year-old girl. Jason Cote, 34, of Buxton was arrested for indecent conduct in that incident.

State police were called to the area again on Tuesday when Corey Berry, 31, of Tanglewood Drive was reported walking down the road wearing a creepy clown mask and a machete duct-taped to the stump of his amputated arm. He was charged with criminal threatening.

Anyone who has information about the incidents or whose property was vandalized and hasn’t talked to police should call the Gray barracks at 657-3030 and ask to speak to Cpl. Doug Cropper.

