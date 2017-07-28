IN ANSON, Thursday at 12:08 p.m., trespassing was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bush Road.

10:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bush Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 5:55 a.m., trespassing was reported on Bush Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 5:30 p.m., trespassing was reported on Norridgewock Road.

5:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kelley Street.

11:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Cedar Brook Lane.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 6:55 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Town Farm Road.

1:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

6:14 p.m., theft was reported on Whittier Road.

IN JAY, Thursday at 4:59 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

9:34 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

3:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

5:13 p.m., power lines were reported down on Borough Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 12:18 p.m., vandalism was reported on Learners Lane.

4:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Golf Course road.

IN MOSCOW, Thursday at 10:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hunnewell Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 2:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Tempesta Way.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 5:53 p.m., theft was reported on Madawaska Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 12:50 p.m., threatening was reported on Nichols Street.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 3:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Owen Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 3:18 p.m., threatening was reported on East River Road.

8:25 p.m., an assault was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

Friday at 8:40 a.m., threatening was reported on Alder Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 3:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in Spruce Grove Mobile Home Park.

8:47 p.m., trespassing was reported on Bubar Road.

IN STRONG, Thursday at 9:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:09 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Elm Court.

7:27 a.m., theft was reported on West Street.

8:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Belmont Avenue.

11:21 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

12:57 p.m., a fight call led to an arrest on Carey Lane.

4:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in Elm Plaza.

5:13 p.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest at Hannaford supermarket in JFK Plaza.

6:12 p.m., theft was reported at Wal-Mart in Waterville Commons.

6:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported at Appleton and Deeb streets.

7:16 p.m., theft was reported on North Street.

7:35 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Hannaford supermarket in JFK Plaza.

11:05 p.m., a report of a disturbance led to two arrests on College Avenue.

11:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 1:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Depot Street.

5:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 156.

2:51 p.m., threatening was reported on Depot Street.

7:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 12:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday, Sarah Copeland, 31, of Strong, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 7:58 p.m., Justin P. Cornforth, 39, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:42 p.m., Robert Augusta Franklin, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1:47 p.m., John C. Wray III, 56, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

6:11 p.m., Priscilla A. Pagliaroli, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

10:06 p.m., Kenneth Russell Green, 49, of Boca Raton, Florida, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

11:30 p.m., Dennis Lee Shannon, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of possession of Suboxone and falsifying physical evidence, as well as two warrants and a probation hold.

11:30 p.m., Amanda Leigh-Ann Bourdeau, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of possession of fentanyl and a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:14 p.m., Jay A. Buotte, 55, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of violating conditions of release.

