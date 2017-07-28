A Gardiner man was arrested Thursday on burglary charges after he allegedly stole jewelery, a laptop, a Nintendo Wii video game system and other items totaling more than $1,000 in value from a home on High Holborn Street.

After a neighbor reported the alleged burglary around 3:30 p.m., police say they arrested Robert Patrick Loukola, 33, as he left the home through a back window and had the items in two backpacks, according to an affidavit filed at the Capital Judicial Center.

Robert Patrick Loukola

Loukola was charged with burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and possession of burglary tools, according to a complaint filed at the courthouse, where he was scheduled to have his initial appearance on Friday afternoon. Upon Loukola’s arrest, police set his bail at $25,000 cash.

Police responded to the home at 134 High Holborn St. after a neighbor reported that a man with two backpacks was walking up the driveway, according to the affidavit filed by Officer David Tims of the Gardiner Police Department.

After Tims saw Loukola leaving through a back window, he and two other officers — one of them was Chief James Toman — ran around the building and yelled at Loukola to get on the ground, then handcuffed him and brought him to the police station, Tims wrote. He was later brought to jail.

Police found the allegedly stolen objects in Loukola’s backpacks, Tims wrote. The affidavit did not indicate which tools the man had used during the alleged burglary.

