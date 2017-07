Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro will support the Rangeley Friends of the Arts by offering to match their patrons’ contributions to the RFA from now until the end of August.

There is no cap on the amount the restaurant will match. The donation form includes two check boxes: one to support the purchase of digital movie equipment and one for general support.

For more information, visit rangeleyarts.org.

