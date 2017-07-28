BRADENTON, Fla. — New images that have surfaced in the wake of a troubling video showing a group of Gulf Coast anglers dragging a shark behind a speeding boat prompted Florida wildlife officials Friday to expand their investigation.

The images also led Gov. Rick Scott to call for a review of state fishing regulations to prevent such behavior.

“The brutality and disrespect shown to this animal is sickening and I am sure that you share in my outrage over these individuals’ heinous acts,” Scott wrote to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The latest video shows a man pouring beer over a hammerhead shark and trying to drink it. A label on the video reads, “Who needs a beer bong.”

It’s unclear if any laws were broken, FWC spokesman Rob Klepper wrote in an email, but “the lack of respect shown for our precious natural resources shown in this video is disheartening and disturbing, and is not representative of conservation-minded anglers around the world.”

Local news and online commenters have identified two of the men as Michael Wenzel and Robert Lee “Bo” Benac.

Wenzel’s father is Robert Wenzel, the Manatee County planning section manager; Benac’s mother is Betsy Benac, chairwoman of the Manatee County Commission. Neither parent has responded to requests for comment.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.