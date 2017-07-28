WATEVILLE — The documentary “The Year We Thought About Love,” which celebrates the work of True Colors: A Boston LGBTQ+ youth theatre group, will be screened at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Studio 93, 93 Main St.

Admission is free, but donations are welcome to benefit PFLAG Waterville and the Out and Allied Youth Group.

This is the fourth in a series of community events sponsored by PFLAG Waterville. Other sponsors and partners of this event include Waterville Creates!, Out and Allied Youth Theatre, Beth Israel Congregation, First Congregational Church of Waterville, Pleasant St. United Methodist Church, and the Universalist Unitarian Church of Waterville.

For more information, call 873-5249.

