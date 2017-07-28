The members of the Wilton Fish & Game Association will host its annual open house, Saturday, Aug. 5, during the Wilton Blueberry Festival Weekend.
Archery will be available with a certified instructor on site to instruct the use of equipment, safety and technique. Anyone six years old and older can try the sport any time between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Conex Box will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone who wants to sharpen their skills at the shooting gallery. Participants can try the one-shot challenge, gaitling gun and shooting gallery, guns and ammo will be supplied for a small fee.
Participants can try the outdoor sports and learn the safety rules under the instruction of skilled outdoors men and women. There will be a range officer on site.
Be sure to bring eye and ear protection.
There will also be demonstrations on Reloading with Elvis and Blacksmithing with Mike from 1 to 4 p.m.
Phil’s handcut fries and hot dogs will be available for lunch. Funds will benefit the Range Improvement Project.
For more information, call 897-4305.