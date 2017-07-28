The members of the Wilton Fish & Game Association will host its annual open house, Saturday, Aug. 5, during the Wilton Blueberry Festival Weekend.

Archery will be available with a certified instructor on site to instruct the use of equipment, safety and technique. Anyone six years old and older can try the sport any time between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sarah Richards works on her archery skills at Wilton Fish and Game Association. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Conex Box will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone who wants to sharpen their skills at the shooting gallery. Participants can try the one-shot challenge, gaitling gun and shooting gallery, guns and ammo will be supplied for a small fee.

Participants can try the outdoor sports and learn the safety rules under the instruction of skilled outdoors men and women. There will be a range officer on site.

Be sure to bring eye and ear protection.

There will also be demonstrations on Reloading with Elvis and Blacksmithing with Mike from 1 to 4 p.m.

Phil’s handcut fries and hot dogs will be available for lunch. Funds will benefit the Range Improvement Project.

For more information, call 897-4305.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.