Augusta police arrested a local man early Saturday morning after he allegedly crashed a sport utility vehicle that he had been driving while intoxicated, then walked away from the site of the accident.

Police said Shane Cater, 23, was driving the 2014 Dodge Journey that struck a tree near the intersection of Bolton Hill Road and North Belfast Avenue. The accident was reported to police around 12:25 a.m., according to a news release from Sgt. Christian Behr, of the Augusta Police Department.

After police found Cater walking along Bolton Hill Road, they arrested him on several charges, including operating a motor vehicle on a public way while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, violating conditions of release, operating a motor vehicle without a license and operating with a suspended registration, Behr said.

Cater, who was not injured, was taken to Kennebec County jail and his bail was set at $1,500, Behr said. The car was greatly damaged on its front end and several air bags were deployed.

