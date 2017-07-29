Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Ron Cote and Pete Snell, Nancy Lenfest and Nancy Lindgren, Jeanette Wiggin and Elsa Falls, and Paul Jones and Jan Arey.

Winners on Thursday were Anil Goswami and Les Buzzell, and Glenn Angell and Dennis Purington.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed. For more information, call Janet Arey at 933-4984.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were David Bourque and Suzon Morrison placed first, Carroll and Audrey Harding placed second, Lorrie Letourneau and Beverly St. Germaine placed third, Elaine Campbell and Carmen Landry placed fourth.

The bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring a partner. For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge and cribbage winners.

Game day bridge winners on Wednesday were: Paul Betit placed first, Jane Gilbert placed second and Dorothy Murray placed third.

Winners on Thursday were: Nancy Wadleigh placed first, Tom Gillette placed second and Jacquie Cowperthwaite placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville duplicate bridge club winners on Thursday were: Betty Perry and Louis Violette placed first, Madeline Poulin and Evelyn Lerman placed second, Dennis Perkins and Patricia Nutt placed third, Francis Roy and Mary Alice Rancourt tied with Anita Mathieu and Peggy Thompson for fourth, and Gabrielle Rice and Gerald Michaud placed fifth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring a partner; 872-5932.

