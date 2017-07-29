Augusta dental practice changes hands

A ribbon cutting for Hasenfus Family Dental at 41 Fuller Road in Augusta is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 15, according to a news release from the office.

The ceremony will mark the sale of the dental office from Dr. Jeffrey Timm and Dr. Stephen Desrosiers to Dr. Nicole Hasenfus, a Winthrop native who is the daughter of Bob and Donna Emery. Timm has retired, and Desrosiers and other staff members plan to stay with the practice after the change in ownership.

Hasenfus, who lives in Augusta, is a 2005 graduate of Winthrop High School. She went for additional schooling at the University of Maine and Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The dental practice is accepting new patients.

Ouellette joins board of Skowhegan Savings

Carollann Ouellette has been elected to the Skowhegan Savings board of directors, the bank announced recently.

Ouellette is the executive director of Maine Huts & Trails, a nonprofit that oversees a system of backcountry trails and lodges in Maine’s western mountains.

Earlier, Ouellette was the director of the Maine Office of Tourism, where she was named by Maine magazine as one of “50 Mainers Boldly Leading our State.” Earning her bachelor’s degree in hotel administration from Cornell University, she has owned and operated a restaurant in Jackman that was named an Editor’s Pick in Yankee Travel Guide to New England. She also has managed the Sugarloaf Inn and was part of the management team at the New England Outdoor Center in both Caratunk and Millinocket.

Ouellette lives in Hallowell and Jackman.

CM undertakes pruning program in several area communities

Central Maine Power Co., a subsidiary of AVANGRID Inc., is pruning trees along utility lines in 16 communities in Kennebec and Somerset counties, according to a news release from the company.

CMP’s arborists and contractors are working in Anson, Bingham, Cambridge, Canaan, Clinton, Concord, Cornville, Embden, Fayette, Gardiner, Litchfield, Manchester, Pittsfield, Solon, West Gardiner and Winthrop.

The work is part of CMP’s $20 million annual vegetation management program to maintain the reliability of its transmission and distribution lines.

“We maintain nearly 25,000 miles of roadside distribution lines on a five-year cycle of vegetation clearing, inspection and repair,” said Tom Irwin, head of vegetation management at CMP. “Trees and limbs that come in contact with lines are the most frequent cause of blinking clocks and power outages, so customers should continue to see strong reliability in their electric service as a result of this necessary work.”

CMP urges motorists to use caution when they encounter tree crews working alongside Maine roads.

CMP contracts with professional arborists who are required to follow practices established by the International Society of Arboriculture. They include consideration for the health, shape, strength, growth rate, and appearance of trees before and after pruning. CMP customers can sign up to receive a notice about when tree work is happening in their area. For more information, call CMP Customer Service at 800-750-4000.

Additional information about CMP’s tree care program, along with tips for tree planting and care, can be found on CMP’s website at cmpco.com — click on “Usage and Safety,” then “Tree Care.”

Paper Store collecting donations for Jimmy Fund

From now through Aug. 15, customers at participating Paper Store locations — including the one in the Marketplace at Augusta — will be invited to contribute $1, $3, or $5 to the Jimmy Fund’s Strike Out Cancer pin-up campaign, according to a news release from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

In return for their contributions, customers will receive a baseball pin-up on which they can write their names or the names of friends or loved ones. The pin-ups will be displayed in stores. The Paper Store has more than 70 locations across the Northeast.

The Paper Store has supported the Jimmy Fund since 2011, having raised more than $260,000 for the Strike Out Cancer campaign. When customers buy a baseball pin-up, 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to the Jimmy Fund, which supports cancer research and patient care at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Northeast Bankcorp reports jump in income

Northeast Bancorp, a Maine-based full-service financial services company and parent of Northeast Bank, reported last week net income of $4 million, or 45 cents per diluted common share, for the quarter that ended June 30, according to a news release from the bank.

The income compares to net income of $2.2 million, or 24 cents per diluted common share, for the quarter that ended June 30, 2016. Net income for the 12-months period ending June 30, 2017, was $12.3 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share, compared to $7.6 million, or 80 cents per diluted common share, for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2016.

The Board of Directors has also declared a cash dividend of 1 cent per share, payable on Aug. 25 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 11.

“We closed the year with a strong quarter,” said Richard Wayne, president and chief executive officer, in the release. “The growth of our balance sheet and earnings compliments our growth strategy and positions us well for the future.”

As of June 30, total assets were $1.1 billion, an increase of $90.7 million, or 9.2 percent, from total assets of $986.2 million as of June 30, 2016.

Northeast Bank, headquartered in Lewiston, has a branch at 235 Western Ave. in Augusta.

Compiled from contributed releaases

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.