SKOWHEGAN — Jason “The Fighting Fireman” Quirk’s return to the ring continued to be successful with Saturday night’s win at the Skowhegan Community Center.

“I tried to stay pretty in shape during the time off,” Quirk said.

In just his second fight back after taking a year and a half off to pursue his degree in paramedicine, the Portland-based Quirk was dominant, finishing Brandon Baue via technical knockout midway through the second round.

“I felt like I was in control the whole fight,” Quirk said. “(Baue) had some power, so I was a little cautious of that.”

The win improved Quirk’s professional record to 7-0, with his next fight scheduled for Nov. 11 at the Portland Expo.

Quirk was the aggressor right from the opening bell. He had Baue pinned against the ropes for much of the first round, and the Troy, Missouri, native was never able to establish a rhythm.

A series of Quirk body blows early in the second round forced Baue to a knee in the corner. Baue quickly regained his feet, but when the referee resumed the fight, Quirk was on his opponent again, attacking after Baue swung and missed with a wild right.

“Head movement and body shots. That was the game plan from the start. Move my head and try to make him hurt,” Quirk said.

A New England Golden Gloves champ in 2014, Quirk won his first fight back from his self-imposed academic hiatus in June, defeating Borngod Washington via TKO in Lewiston.

In the first of the two professional fights, Antonio Chaves Fernandez of Brockton, Mass. defeated Nate Charles of Windham with a knockout at 1:21 of the third round. A longtime mixed martial arts fighter, Charles was making just his second professional boxing appearance.

The fighters traded body blows throughout the first two rounds, with neither gaining much of an advantage. In the third round, the taller Fernandez landed a left to Charles’ jaw. The blow put Charles on the canvas and ended the fight.

In the first amateur fight of the night, Anthony Riga of the Portland Boxing Club defeated Liam Keefe of O’Leary’s Gym in a unanimous decision. The fight was Riga’s debut. In a 108-pound fight, Diego Bengochsa of Martinez Boxing defeated Barry Wilson of the Portland Boxing Club in a unanimous decision. In a 201-pound fight, Charlton Charles defeated Matthew Paralie via TKO 1:14 into the first round.

In the closest amateur fight, Portland Boxing Club’s Kate Zehr beat Noelle Baron of Boston Boxing in a 2-1 decision.

The final amateur fight was selected as the Bout of the Night, and went to Jasniel Castro of the Portland Boxing Club. Fighting at 165 pounds, Castro earned a decision over Jalen Renaud of Old School Boxing. Castro also won Fighter of the Night,

Travis Lazarczyk — 861-9242

[email protected]

Twitter: @TLazarczykMTM

