AUGUSTA
Friday at 9:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
10:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sanford Road.
10:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
12:06 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
12:19 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Page Street.
12:35 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Armory Street.
12:48 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.
12:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
12:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Commercial Street.
2:08 p.m., harassment was reported on North Street.
1:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
2:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hedgenettle Road.
2:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
2:34 p.m., theft was reported on Fairfield Street.
2:35 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
3:13 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Civic Center Drive.
3:33 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Greenwood Street.
3:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Brook Road.
4:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.
4:23 p.m., a well-being check was reported on State Street.
4:52 p.m., a well-being check was performed on State Street.
5:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.
5:58 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.
7:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Street.
7:21 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Winthrop Street.
8:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
9:01 p.m., a 37-year-old West Gardiner man was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended registration and violating conditions of release, after a traffic stop was performed on Western Avenue.
9:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
9:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
9:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Cony Street.
Saturday at 12:18 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Cedar Street.
12:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.
1:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
1:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.
3:05 a.m., harassment was reported on Bond Brook Road.
4:09 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Glenridge Drive.
HALLOWELL
Friday at 9:27 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Water Street.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Friday at 9:04 a.m., David H. Dickens, 27, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant, after a pedestrian check was performed on Water Street.
1:10 p.m., Jason G. Maxim, 39, of South China, was arrested on two warrants (unpaid fines), two charges of failing to appear in court on a criminal summons and one charge of violating conditions of release, after a traffic complaint was made on Western Avenue and Old Winthrop Street.
4:51 p.m., Gary J. Harvey Jr., 27, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, after an attempt to locate was performed on Northern Avenue.
8:12 p.m., a 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on a probation hold and on charges of assault and violating conditions of release, after a disturbance was reported on Leighton Road.