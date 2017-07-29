AUGUSTA

Friday at 9:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

10:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sanford Road.

10:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:06 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

12:19 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Page Street.

12:35 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Armory Street.

12:48 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

12:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Commercial Street.

2:08 p.m., harassment was reported on North Street.

1:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

2:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hedgenettle Road.

2:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:34 p.m., theft was reported on Fairfield Street.

2:35 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

3:13 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Civic Center Drive.

3:33 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Greenwood Street.

3:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Brook Road.

4:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

4:23 p.m., a well-being check was reported on State Street.

4:52 p.m., a well-being check was performed on State Street.

5:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

5:58 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

7:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Street.

7:21 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Winthrop Street.

8:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:01 p.m., a 37-year-old West Gardiner man was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended registration and violating conditions of release, after a traffic stop was performed on Western Avenue.

9:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

9:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Cony Street.

Saturday at 12:18 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Cedar Street.

12:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.

1:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

1:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bennett Street.

3:05 a.m., harassment was reported on Bond Brook Road.

4:09 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Glenridge Drive.

HALLOWELL

Friday at 9:27 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Water Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Friday at 9:04 a.m., David H. Dickens, 27, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant, after a pedestrian check was performed on Water Street.

1:10 p.m., Jason G. Maxim, 39, of South China, was arrested on two warrants (unpaid fines), two charges of failing to appear in court on a criminal summons and one charge of violating conditions of release, after a traffic complaint was made on Western Avenue and Old Winthrop Street.

4:51 p.m., Gary J. Harvey Jr., 27, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, after an attempt to locate was performed on Northern Avenue.

8:12 p.m., a 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on a probation hold and on charges of assault and violating conditions of release, after a disturbance was reported on Leighton Road.

